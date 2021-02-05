comScore Fox News Report Under Fire For Calling Out Biden's Travels

Fox News Report Calling Out Biden For Traveling During a Pandemic Draws Fire: ‘The Utter Desperation is Stunning’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 5th, 2021, 11:41 am

A recent Fox News report calling out President Joe Biden for traveling amid the pandemic drew fire, and some mockery, from Twitter users.

“Biden flying to Delaware despite CDC warnings to avoid travel,” read both the report’s headline and its accompanying tweet:

“Biden, who has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, is expected to fly on Air Force One and will avoid much of the travel risks associated with commercial flights or traveling on other methods of public transportation like bus or train,” the report later clarifies, adding, “Former President Trump made multiple trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. amid the pandemic last year.”

Although the report includes these facts, crucial to clarifying that Biden is not in fact breaking any CDC guidelines, Twitter users were quick to note that the headline buries that reality.

The report was similar to one published by the Associated Press, which bore the headline, “Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel.”

Other pundits also pointed to Fox News’ contrasting coverage of Donald Trump, who flew often amid the pandemic, and regularly held packed and largely maskless rallies.

