A recent Fox News report calling out President Joe Biden for traveling amid the pandemic drew fire, and some mockery, from Twitter users.

“Biden flying to Delaware despite CDC warnings to avoid travel,” read both the report’s headline and its accompanying tweet:

Biden flying to Delaware despite CDC warnings to avoid travelhttps://t.co/NwOhjutfDW — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2021

“Biden, who has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, is expected to fly on Air Force One and will avoid much of the travel risks associated with commercial flights or traveling on other methods of public transportation like bus or train,” the report later clarifies, adding, “Former President Trump made multiple trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. amid the pandemic last year.”

Although the report includes these facts, crucial to clarifying that Biden is not in fact breaking any CDC guidelines, Twitter users were quick to note that the headline buries that reality.

The report was similar to one published by the Associated Press, which bore the headline, “Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel.”

Other pundits also pointed to Fox News’ contrasting coverage of Donald Trump, who flew often amid the pandemic, and regularly held packed and largely maskless rallies.

correct. i was wondering how Fox didn’t pick that up — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 5, 2021

as if fox would let facts get in the way of an attack? — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) February 5, 2021

So is Fox News going to try to knock down those Dominion and Smartmatic settlements by claiming to be a comedy channel? https://t.co/u8XpVUMNlE — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 5, 2021

He’s fully vaccinated, he’s masked, he’s going on Air Force One (!!), and he is NOT – repeat, NOT! – going there to hold super-spreader rallies. This is pathetic, even by Fox standards. https://t.co/bMhfMCJbF5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2021

Trump travels nationwide for indoor rallies

•Fox News: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Trump holds White House super spreader events

•Fox News: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Trump refuses to wear a mask

•Fox News: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Biden listens to the science & travels on a private plane

•Fox News: THIS IS AN OUTRAGE https://t.co/FsJziGe3ID — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 5, 2021

Millions of Americans are flying every single day. Trump flew all the time during COVID. https://t.co/QyToCgGVH2 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 5, 2021

will we find tweets like this if we time travel back to 2020? https://t.co/5is4ToNajC — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) February 5, 2021

The utter desperation is stunning https://t.co/6lHZ6JxJPc — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) February 5, 2021

lol cute headline you guys https://t.co/iVgFn0y7Pd — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 5, 2021

Here’s how you know the Biden administration is off to a decent start: Fox is resorting to “ooOOoOooOo Obama had fancy mustard!”-level stretches to try to invent scandals. https://t.co/asVtSzdaF1 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 5, 2021

You know it’s a slow news day over at @FoxNews https://t.co/BSBI0vm6mU — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) February 5, 2021

Is this one of his weekly flights to the chain of golf courses he owns? Or was that the other guy? https://t.co/HQIHNxgGZR — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) February 5, 2021

so this is what we’re doing? https://t.co/F9hdWckKnf — Nathaniel Weixel (@NateWeixel) February 5, 2021

This is quite the headline to an article that not only admits Biden won’t face typical travel risks because of AF1 but that he’s already had both vaccination shots, too (something that same CDC recommends doing before traveling). But yeah, super crazy Biden’s flying to Delaware. https://t.co/NlJPpLCCOw — Rick Stella (@RickStella) February 5, 2021

