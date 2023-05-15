‘Appalling!’ Fox News Hosts Blast Biden’s Warning Against White Supremacy As Proof He’s ‘Most Divisive President in U.S. History’

The hosts of Fox News show Outnumbered declared that President Joe Biden betrayed his promise to unite the country by warning against white supremacy in his Howard University speech.

On Monday, Outnumbered joined the right-wing outrage which has broken out in the days following Biden’s commencement address to the historically-Black college — where he warned “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy.”

“And I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU,” Biden added. “I say it wherever I go.”

When the discussion got underway, Harris Faulkner accused Biden of ignoring other issues to pander to an audience of African-American college students.

“Come on! You don’t have to victimize us to reach us, but that’s what he does,” she said. “No one is putting us in chains!”

Panelist Guy Benson agreed with the accusations of pandering, as he and Faulkner discussed the insights into Biden’s political calculations. Emily Compagno likewise blasted the speech — calling it completely uninspiring, and holding it as proof Biden failed on his promise to be a unifying president.

“We’ve seen nothing but divisiveness and exactly the kind of stoking and incendiary rhetoric. I thought that speech was fantastically degrading,” she said. “This commander-in-chief is anything but a unifier and that speech was appalling.”

Lisa Boothe pronounced Biden “the most divisive president in American history,” and claimed that “Biden has probably made some of the most racist statements of any president in American history.”

Benson partially pushed back, saying, “You can absolutely say — and we should — that White supremacy exists. It is a fringe, it is a scourge of evil…”

“Racism goes on on all sides,” Boothe interrupted.

“Fair enough, but I’m saying this about white supremacy specifically, Lisa,” Benson replied. “At the same time, he gave that speech in Washington D.C. And it is laughable that the biggest threat to anyone in that city is White supremacy right now. And there’s a lack of self-awareness on that point as well.

