Fox News’ Ari Fleischer took it upon himself to give Donald Trump some advice on how to do better after the president’s first face-off with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Fleischer joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday as they dissected the first 2020 presidential debate, and he whipped out a white board to give Trump 3 tips.

“One: interrupt less,” he began. “It’s perfectly fine at key moments to jump in. Don’t do it all the time.”

Fleischer’s next bit of advice was “let Biden flail around.” He argued that Trump “actually saved Biden on several instances” by speaking over Biden, and he also claimed the ex-veep would’ve sputtered out on multiple issues if Trump “let the man flail.”

Fleischer then moved on to his last recommendation: “sum it up.”

Let Biden go through two or three of these episodes where he doesn’t answer anything, and then say ‘Here’s what’s going on, America. Joe Biden won’t tell you where he is on the electoral college. He won’t tell you where he is on packing the court. He won’t tell you where is on fracking. Why? Because he’s so dominated by the left.’

Watch above, via Fox News.

