Ari Melber Drags Trump Impeachment Lawyer into Conceding Trump Lost Election

MSNBC’s Ari Melber sparred with former Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray on Thursday night, pushing the former Whitewater prosecutor to definitively answer whether or not Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

“Did Donald Trump lose the election?” asked Melber.

“Look, Joe Biden is the president of the United States –” Ray answered.

“That’s not what I asked,” interjected Melber.

“He lost the election –” Ray started as Melber interrupted, “I know who is president.”

Ray tried to respond as Melber spoke over him. “Let’s let’s let’s let’s play it on the tape,” Ray said.

“You sounded very reasonable up to this point. The question is, did Donald Trump lose the election?” Melber pushed.

“The answer is that Joe Biden was elected president of the United States,” Ray answered.

“Is that a yes? Donald Trump lost the election,” shot back Melber, adding “When did this become so hard?”

“I mean, you’re a very serious person,” Melber added.

“It’s not it’s not hard. I have serious concerns about what happened during the course of that election that I think should be corrected for the next time,” Ray answered.

“That’s great,” Melber shot back.

“I’m not interested in rehashing –” Ray began as Melber cut him off.

“But did Donald Trump lose the election?” Melber pushed.

“We’re done with that. Joe Biden had had an Electoral College majority and was elected president of the United States. Simple,” Ray answered.

“So Donald Trump lost because Joe Biden won,” Melber clarified.

“There’s a winner and there’s a loser. That’s a winner. The Donald will live to fight another day,” Ray responded.

“Did Donald Trump, according to this evidence, know he lost?” Melber asked.

“I think that I think he had a legitimate question in his mind about whether or not there was a fair election, which is a view that he’s entitled to have. I think he’s entitled to seek legal advice about whether or not there’s any recourse about that. But at the end of the day, he left office voluntarily and Joe Biden was elected and was inaugurated president of the United States. That’s the end. That’s our system working,” Ray concluded.

“Okay,” Melber responded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

