One of the most notable moments from Corey Lewandowski‘s congressional hearing yesterday was the House Judiciary counsel confronting him on lying in an MSNBC interview.

At the time, Lewandowski told Ari Melber, “I don’t ever remember the president ever asking me to get involved with Jeff Sessions or the Department of Justice.” We now know from the Mueller report that is not true.

Yesterday, as he was being questioned, Lewandowski said he doesn’t feel an “obligation to be honest with the media.”

Melber appeared on Morning Joe today, as Mika Brzezinski argued the Lewandowski hearing was instructive for a number of reasons, including him being busted for lying.

Melber said it all just begs the question of “if you have nothing to hide, why are you hiding?”

“Forget the press and him and me. Mr. Lewandowski was speaking on television to his own supporters, to the MAGA crowd, to the public, to America, and he was saying he didn’t remember — he claimed this never occurred — that there was any attempt by the president to get him to kneecap the probe to Jeff Sessions, and that is what happened. So why did Corey Lewandowski not even want to tell his own supporters the truth about that? Because at the end of the day that incident looks very bad for them.”

