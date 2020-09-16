Art of the Deal Co-Author Tony Schwartz: I’ve Never Seen Trump ‘More Frightening and More Out of Control’ Than He Is Now

Tony Schwartz, the co-author of The Art of the Deal, said on CNN Wednesday he hasn’t seen Trump “more out of touch with reality than he is today.”

Schwartz spoke with Brianna Keilar about Bob Woodward’s book, as well as the Rage author’s takeaway that the president doesn’t seem to know what’s real and what’s unreal.

“It’s become, Brianna, confusing even to me,” Schwartz said. “I have never found in all the years I’ve known Trump, especially the last four years of his presidency, to be more frightening and more out of control and more out of touch with reality than he is today. I mean, we are in a relentless gaslighting in which he does lie and deceive multiple times a day, much more often than he tells the truth. And he’s just stopped pretending at all. Nearly everything he says is untrue and we now know he knows that’s untrue. He will say now, it’s a lie that I tell a lie!”

He described the president as having sociopathic tendencies and that “what motivates him is the desire to dominate.”

“What’s the primary element of that?” Schwartz continued. “It’s the absence of conscience and the absence of empathy… It’s as if you’re going on to a football team and saying, ‘Yeah, we’re going to play the game but we’re not going to observe any of the rules.’ That’s the way he operates and more so today than ever.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

