Asa Hutchinson Announces Run for President, Calls For Trump to Drop Out Because of Indictment: ‘A Sideshow and Distraction’ for the Country

Republican former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced he’s running for president in 2024, and — he added — former President Donald Trump should get out of the race.

Hutchinson confirmed his decision in an interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” he said. “While the formal announcement will be later in April, in Bentonville [Arkansas], I want to make it clear to you I am going to be running. And the reason is, I’ve traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”

Hutchinson’s entry into the race comes as the 2024 Republican primary is likely to revolve around Trump’s indictment for falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Trump is still the Republican frontrunner for 2024, but Hutchinson will also have to contend with rival conservative candidates Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and possibly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s indictment prompted a consolidation of support from his most predictable backers, though even his GOP detractors and 2024 rivals have gone against it as well. Instead of joining them, Hutchinson said Trump ought to drop out of the running because his indictment will be “too much of a sideshow and distraction” for the standing of the Oval Office.

“I think it’s a sad day for America that we have a former president that’s indicted, and so it’s a great distraction,” he said, “but at the same time, we can’t set aside what our Constitution requires — which is electing a new leader for our country — just because we have this side controversy and criminal charges that are pending. And so we’ve got to press on.”

Karl asked Hutchinson to clarify if he wants Trump to drop out, and the former governor answered “I do.” Hutchinson admitted he doesn’t actually expect Trump to withdraw his candidacy, but he maintained that Trump’s campaign getting bogged down by the indictment will distract America from bigger things the country has to focus on.

The office is more important than any individual person. And so for the sake of the office of the presidency, I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction, and he needs to be able to concentrate on his due process… I’ve always said that people don’t have to step aside from public office if they’re under investigation, but if it reaches the point of criminal charges that have to be answered, the office is always more important than a person.

