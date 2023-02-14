Attorney on CNN Dubs Alex Murdaugh ‘Bulls*h*t Artist,’ But Says He Could Still Walk: Prosecution ‘Served Nothing Burger After Nothing Burger’

Criminal trial attorney Sarah Azari joined CNN on Tuesday to break down the Alex Murdaugh trial, dubbing the man accused of killing his wife and son a “bullshit artist,” but not one guilty because of concrete evidence from the prosecution.

Azari told CNN’s Kate Bolduan the jury will want to see Murdaugh testify, especially after cameras caught some moments of intense emotion from the man as the murders of his family are discussed in court.

Azari said:

“I think the jury’s going to want to hear from him. He has no prior criminal convictions. Yeah, he’s a bullshit artist according to all the fraud evidence, but I think he can be rehabilitated. His emotions are raw. He’s distraught. He’s sad. He’s devastated. And I think he’s also going to be mad at the prosecutors for singling him out and prosecuting him. Let all of that come out and let the jury decide if he’s credible or not.”

On top of the murders, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is also accused of financial crimes, including tax evasion. According to recent indictments, he was involved in a fraud scheme to “scheme” his former law firm out of money.

The prosecution argued Murdaugh carried out the murders of his son and wife in 2021 to distract from his other mounting legal troubles. Both were shot to death.

Azari argued, however, that the jury has yet to see a solid case from the prosecution. They are science and DNA, the attorney said, but the prosecution isn’t offering it.

“They don’t have it. Instead we’ve been served nothing burger after nothing burger with a side of fraud,” she said.

