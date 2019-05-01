Tucker Carlson took yet another advertising loss this week, after online language-learning company Babbel said they are “blacklisting the show going forward” and apologized for accidentally allowing their ad to be placed on his Fox News show.

“If you saw our ad on Tucker Carlson’s show, you’re right to be upset. We are too,” Babbel wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “While we did place our ad with Fox, we did not know it would air on a show so repugnant and at odds with our mission and values. We are blacklisting the show going forward.”

“We are deeply sorry,” the company added.

In response, Fox News released a fiery statement condemning the company for trying to censure their top-rated primetime host.

“The millions of unduplicated viewers watching Tucker Carlson Tonight are extremely valuable to our advertisers. Our audience is not only deeply loyal to the brand, but to our top tier partners as well, of which Babbel is not one,” a network spokesperson said. “We will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson’s to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the intolerant partisan activists Media Matters, Sleeping Giants and Moveon.org whose only goal is to silence conservative thought they don’t agree with.”

Carlson has faced ad boycotts in response to his comments on race, immigration, feminism, and LGBTQ issues. Late last year, the Fox News host said immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier and more divided,” which resulted in IHOP, NerdWallet, and Pacific Life insurance to all pull their ads.

He responded by doubling down on the comments and suggesting that companies who boycott his show do so because they make money off immigration and want to silence dissent.

“Meanwhile, the people profiting from the policy don’t want the rest of us to think about it too much. They want us just to mouth the empty platitudes and move on,” Carlson said in December. “‘Nothing to see here. Shut up and go away.’ Those who won’t shut up get silenced.”

Then, after the resurfacing of crass comments made by Carlson on a shock jock radio show years ago, the Hollywood Reporter found that the host had lost over two dozen advertisers

