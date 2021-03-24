The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro railed against those pushing gun control efforts on Wednesday, predicting that the federal government will “have another thing coming” if they successfully ban assault weapons.

“If you think that citizens of Texas, or Alabama, or Tennessee, or Florida are going to sit still and let the federal government tell them what to do with their guns, the federal government’s going to have another thing coming,” Shapiro said after pushing the narrative that President Joe Biden is attempting to outshine Barack Obama.

“The Obama administration is ticked about this, by the way,” Shapiro baselessly added. “Obama is unhappy at this because he wants to be Captain Transformation, but it turns out that it is Biden, the old man, who is coming in and just showing him up.”

Shapiro warned against abolishing the filibuster, claiming it would widen the current national divide and risks “a bunch of stuff” getting done in the Senate that state governors will simply reject.

“If Joe Biden tries to nuke the filibuster in order to cram down gun control in complete contravention to the constitution of the United States … good luck!” Shapiro exclaimed before claiming that citizens of Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida will resort to violence if the federal government intervenes with their gun rights.

“You wanna exacerbate conflict to the point of possible violence, that is the exact way to do it,” Shapiro added, floating the idea of a second insurrection. “See here’s the thing that the left needs to understand about gun ownership for people that are not of the far left in the United States. It is a fundamental right in the United States to be able to protect yourself, including with guns.”

He went on to say that guns are meant to protect one’s rights, implying that people will use their weapons to protect themselves from those trying to take away their guns.

“The reason to own a gun is to stop people from violating your fundamental rights,” he said. “And the first sign that your fundamental rights are about to be violated is when someone comes to your door and demands your guns.”

Watch above, via The Daily Wire.

