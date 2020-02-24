2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended his remarks Monday night in a CNN Town Hall in Charleston, South Carolina on Fidel Castro’s reign in Cuba pointing to how when he first came to power, he instituted a literacy program.

Sanders also added that he believes in “in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

CNN host Andrew Cuomo asked Sanders about his comments which aired on 60 Minutes regarding Cuba, adding that fellow Democrats from Florida are “attacking your comment as absolutely unacceptable, singing the praises of a murderous tyrant.”

Sanders fired back by outlining Castro’s literacy program while bolstering about how he believes in democracy.

“When Fidel Castro first came to power — you know what he did, he initiated a major literacy program. There was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade that went out and helped people learn to read and write,” Sanders responded.

“I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing. I have been extremely consistent and critical of all authoritarian regimes all over the world, including Cuba, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia. I happen to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

Sanders then riffed about how he is attacked by critics over his statement on China, leading more people out of poverty compared to other nations.

“China is an authoritarian country, becoming more and more authoritarian. But can anyone deny — the facts are clear — they have taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history. I get criticized, but that is the truth.”

Sanders continued, “Truth is truth. All right? If you want to disagree with me, if somebody wants to say that — and by the way all of the Congress people you mentioned just so happy to be supporting other [2020 presidental] candidates…but you know, the truth is the truth. And that is what happened in the first years of the Castro regime.”

