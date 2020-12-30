Senator Bernie Sanders appeared on Fox News Wednesday to respond to Republican opposition to giving struggling Americans $2000 — a proposal that has received bipartisan support, including from President Donald Trump.

Sanders started out by telling Bret Baier, “I think President Trump is the most dangerous president in the history of our country but he happens to be right on this issue.”

Baier asked about Republicans opposed to the $2000 because of concerns they’re raising about the debt.

“The debt is a serious issue and you’re right, we are talking about a whole lot of money. But I always find it amusing that sometimes the very same people who voted for a trillion and a half dollar tax break for the 1 percent and large corporations, they didn’t have a worry about the deficit at that point,” Sanders responded. “When it comes to hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate welfare, these large profitable corporations, they don’t worry about the deficit.”

He brought up the Pentagon budget in particular before saying, “When it comes to working families, the mom and dad who are struggling to put food on the table for their kids, oh my god, we’re worried about the deficit.”

Sanders has made it clear he plans to hold up the vote on overriding the president’s veto on the National Defense Authorization Act until he gets a commitment on the Senate voting on the $2000. McConnell — who is tying unrelated items about the internet and the election to legislation for the $2000 — accused Sanders of engaging in “political stunts.”

The Vermont senator said he’s using “the only tool I have” to force a vote on the vital aid, and asked, “What is McConnell’s problem?”

He brought up how the House passed a bill on the $2000 with support from both parties and how some Republican colleagues in the Senate have indicated their support.

As for the Section 230 and election integrity commission issues he’s tying into this new bill, Sanders blasted McConnell for attaching those unrelated items to “a bill that is so important to working families.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

