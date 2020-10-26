Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke labeled Texas, which has historically gone red, as Joe Biden’s “state to lose” with only eight days left before Election Day.

“We’re seeing record turnout in Texas, which is really, really exciting,” O’Rourke told MSNBC correspondent Priscilla Thompson. “In fact, we went from 50th in the country in voter turnout before 2018 to first in the nation in total votes cast and votes cast relative to 2016.”

He credited those early votes to Latino voters, noting that there are five and half million eligible Latino voters in Texas.

“I’m confident — especially because senator Harris is coming to Texas, and maybe we could convince Joe Biden to come to Texas – that this state could put that ticket over the top on election night with 38 electoral college votes,” he added.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur then asked O’Rourke if Biden’s presence could even help in a red state like Texas, considering there are only eight days until Nov. 3.

O’Rourke noted that 18,000 Texans have died from the coronavirus and that his home town of El Paso is currently a hot spot — adding that Latino voters have been on the front lines of Trump’s cruelty. He blasted Trump’s failure to lead amid the pandemic and faulted those who have enabled the president.

“In the most voter suppressed state in the country, you’re already seeing record turnout and so much of that is fueled by Black and Latino voters, and voters in communities of color, precisely the ones turning out today with the Texas Organizing Project,” he added. “This is Biden’s state to lose and we’re doing our part in Texas. We would love to see Joe Biden come down here as well.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

