CNN’s Sunday night Democratic debate has been fixated on the coronavirus pandemic. While moderators focused mostly on policy, at one point they questioned the candidates — Joe Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78 — on their own health.

Noting that Sanders had a heart attack last year, CNN’s Dana Bash asked the Vermont senator, “What are you doing to protect yourself?”

Sanders noted his campaign is not holding their trademark rallies, and that he is personally following guidelines on hand-washing and elbow bumping.

“I have to say, you know, thank God right now I do not have any symptoms, and I feel very grateful for that,” Sanders said.

The same question was posed to Biden, and the former vice president’s answer was something of a swipe at his rival: “Well, fortunately, I don’t have any of the underlying conditions you talked about.”

Biden also said he is no longer doing rallies and taking other precautions including manic hand-washing and constrained face-touching.

