Sunday night’s Democratic presidential debate started with a different tone than previous meetings. The field had finally narrowed to two, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and coronavirus precautions eliminated both the audience and the traditional handshake between the competitors — and made a small cough from Biden get far more notice than it normally would.

Recent news reports have frequently featured medical experts sharing advice about reducing the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. Among the strategies they recommend are frequently washing hands and “social distancing” from other people — avoiding large gatherings and any unnecessary interactions with people not already in your household. Restaurants across the globe have been closing, allowing only takeout and delivery orders, or reducing their available seating to keep parties at least 6 feet apart.

With that advice in mind, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that Sunday’s debate would not have a live studio audience. Biden and Sanders’ podiums were also set up over 6 feet apart from each other.

Before the debate began, both candidates walked onto the stage and greeted each other with an elbow bump instead of a handshake, as seen in the video above.

Biden got the first question from debate moderator Jake Tapper. Biden’s voice initially sounded slightly hoarse and he had a small cough near the end of his answer. It goes without saying that one small cough is no proof of illness — in fact, Biden’s voice was strong and without coughs for subsequent answers — but with coronavirus heavy on everyone’s minds, a cough can’t help but resonate.

Watch the videos above, via CNN.

