President Joe Biden on Thursday made a plea to social media companies and media outlets to stop the spread of disinformation about the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, while our military is stepping up as they always do, there others sitting on the sidelines and we’re standing in the way,” said Biden during remarks at the White House. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it. Personal choice impacts us all, our hospitals, our country.”

He continued, “I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets — please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows. It has to stop.”

During his remarks, Biden announced that the White House will order a total of 1 billion Covid tests amid a nationwide shortage in testing. He also announced that the White House will distribute masks for free, details of which he said he will go into next week.

“Next week we’ll announce how we’re making high quality masks available to the American people for free,” he said.

Biden called on people to wear a mask, though he sympathized with the frustration over wearing one.

“Please wear a mask. I think it’s part of your patriotic duty,” he said.

