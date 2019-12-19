comScore
Biden Praised by Mainstream Media for Urging Democrats to Work with GOP: ‘His Best Answer’ in All Debates

By Caleb EcarmaDec 19th, 2019, 10:19 pm

Former Vice President Joe Biden was widely praised by members of the mainstream media after he urged Democrats to work with Republicans to pass bipartisan policies during Thursday’s PBS debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

“I refuse to accept the notion that we can never, never get to a place where we can have cooperation again. Otherwise, our country is dead,” said Biden after being asked about if a bipartisan consensus can ever be reached in Washington, D.C. again.

“If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate it’s me, the way they’ve attacked me, my son, my family. I have no love,” he added, referencing President Donald Trump and his allies’ constant barrage against Hunter Biden for his history of substance abuse and his work in Ukraine. “But the fact is we have to be able to get things done and when we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them.”

Biden’s response was lauded by some establishment media figures as one of his most “strong” and “best” answers throughout the Democratic presidential debates:

