Biden Praised by Mainstream Media for Urging Democrats to Work with GOP: ‘His Best Answer’ in All Debates

Former Vice President Joe Biden was widely praised by members of the mainstream media after he urged Democrats to work with Republicans to pass bipartisan policies during Thursday’s PBS debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

“I refuse to accept the notion that we can never, never get to a place where we can have cooperation again. Otherwise, our country is dead,” said Biden after being asked about if a bipartisan consensus can ever be reached in Washington, D.C. again.

“If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate it’s me, the way they’ve attacked me, my son, my family. I have no love,” he added, referencing President Donald Trump and his allies’ constant barrage against Hunter Biden for his history of substance abuse and his work in Ukraine. “But the fact is we have to be able to get things done and when we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them.”

Biden’s response was lauded by some establishment media figures as one of his most “strong” and “best” answers throughout the Democratic presidential debates:

This is probably his best answer of the entire series of debates https://t.co/ZjqYv8tEPn — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 20, 2019

“If anyone has reason to be angry at the Republicans, it’s me,” said Biden, before arguing effectively that progress requires consensus.

He looks better and more relaxed than he has in the previous five debates. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 20, 2019

I continue to think that Biden’s answers on working across the aisle are effective for a Democratic audience (particularly his Democratic audience) even as they strike a lot of us as hopelessly naive — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) December 20, 2019

Strong moment for Biden, talking about reaching across the aisle and still believing in building consensus. He says he knows how to deal with Republicans like those who have gone after him and his family. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 20, 2019

Biden is doing a much better job of clarifying his stance on working with Republicans tonight. #DemDebate — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 20, 2019

Strong answer from @JoeBiden in response to question about whether he’s naive to think Republicans will change with Trump out of office…

If anyone has any reason to be angry with Republicans, it’s me given how they’ve attacked me. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 20, 2019

That was a good answer from Biden on the working with Republicans front. Not saying whether I agree or disagree. But that was a good job of integrating what often seems like an out of touch mindset with the realities of the moment. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 20, 2019

One hour in, a good night *so far* for Klobuchar (still crisp and breezy), Biden (especially the answer about how Republicans have attacked his family but he’d find a way to work with them) and Steyer (punching earlier and often while on a home state stage). Thoughts? #DemDebate — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) December 20, 2019

