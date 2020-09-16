Biden Says US Can’t Take President’s Word on Covid Vaccine: ‘I Trust Scientists, But I Don’t Trust Donald Trump’

Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the work underway for a coronavirus vaccine and said that people should not take President Donald Trump’s word for it when one becomes available without transparency and independent approval from top scientists.

He talked about the likely timeline and said it would take months to distribute a vaccine, before adding, “We can’t allow politics to interfere with the vaccine in any way. Americans have had to endure President Trump’s incompetence and dishonesty when it comes to testing and personal protective equipment. We can’t afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine when it occurs.”

“Let me be clear,” Biden continued. “I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can’t, either.”

He said there are three questions the Trump administration should be able to answer before Americans can trust a vaccine:

“What criteria will be used to ensure that a vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and effectiveness?” “If the administration green-lights a vaccine, who will validate that the decision was driven by science rather than politics? What group of scientists will that be?” “How can we be sure the distribution of the vaccine will take place safely, cost-free, and without a hint of favoritism?”

When Biden started taking questions, one reported immediately asked him if there’s a risk that his message “could prevent people from trusting the science, from trusting the vaccine.”

“No, because they know he doesn’t have any respect for scientists,” Biden responded. “It’s necessary so people can trust the vaccine.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

