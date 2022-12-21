Biden-Voting Hispanic Business Council President Tells Fox News Democrats Are ‘Going to Make a Republican’ Out of Him Over Border Crisis

Hispanic Business Council president Javier Palomarez said he’s almost ready to jump ship and join Republicans based on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s handling of the border crisis.

Palomarez, whose organization represents more than four million small businesses, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday and said after speaking with small business owners and activists in south Texas, he found they all agree on two things: that there is a border crisis and Washington D.C. needs to be doing more about it.

“My goodness, they are screaming at the top of their lungs. They want the administration to pay attention. We would love to see the president come down here to where the situation is actually happening live,” he told host Sandra Smith.

Palomarez said the migrant surge is harming small businesses at a time when they are still reeling from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

“It has become easier for an immigrant to come here and work illegally, enter the country illegally, work under the table, than it is to follow the proper path, get his or her papers, get everything in order, get an actual job and pay taxes,” he said.

The activist said alarm is extra high as the future of Title 42 is in question, especially with little hope of bipartisan immigration reform in the near future.

Smith asked her guest about Biden’s recent comment that he had more important things to be doing than visiting the border, and Palomarez revealed himself to be a frustrated Biden voter.

“That’s disheartening. That’s disheartening to all the people who are here. I’m a Democrat, I voted for Joe Biden, and I’m pleading with him to come down here and illustrate that he cares about the people of south Texas,” he said.

Asked if he would be willing to vote for Biden in 2024, Palomarez declared Democrats are pushing him towards the Republican Party with their handling of the border crisis.

“We’ll see, but I got to tell you the Democrats are going to make a Republican out of me,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com