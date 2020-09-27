Former Vice President Joe Biden took questions at the end of his address on the future of the Supreme Court, though he refused to refused to say whether or not he supports Democrat calls for court-packing.

In Biden’s address from Delaware, he admonished the implications of President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so close to the 2020 election, but he largely focused on the possibility that Barrett’s confirmation will lead to the Affordable Care Act getting dismantled. Biden has declined to say if he agrees with adding more Supreme Court justices in light of the Republicans’ push, but a reporter asked him “what should be the consequences” for the GOP if Barrett is forced through.

“They should see to it that the American public will vote on the Senate races this election and vote Republicans out of office,” Biden answered. “That’s the consequence. That’s the focus. That’s why I want to make it clear and stay on message here. The clear focus is this is about your health care.”

Biden faced further questions about whether there was any circumstance in which, as president, he would expand the Supreme Court.

“I know you’ll be upset with my answer, but what I’m not going to do is play the Trump game,” Biden responded. “If I were to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that, that becomes a big issue. That’s the headline here. I am focused on one thing right now, and I really mean it. I’m focused on making sure the American people understand that they’re being cut out of this process they’re entitled to be a part of. They’re cut out of a design and order to take away the ACA and your health care in the midst of a pandemic.”

