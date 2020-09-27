Joe Biden spoke Sunday framing the upcoming Supreme Court battle as one with significant consequences for Americans’ health care.

The former vice president said President Donald Trump and the Republican party “see an opportunity to overturn the Affordable Care Act on their way out to door” in the midst of “the worst global health crisis in a century.”

He brought up how the Trump administration is trying to get the Supreme Court to strike down the ACA and said, “President Trump can claim all he wants he’s going to protect people with preexisting conditions, but the fact is he’s already fighting to take those protections away as we speak.”

He said Trump is going to “steal away the vital protections of the ACA from countless families” that continue to rely on it and even brought up the president’s tweet this morning:

Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

“It doesn’t matter what the American people want,” Biden said. “Their voices may not matter to Donald Trump, they may not matter to Mitch McConnell, but there are Senate Republicans out there who know in their hearts that if they shut out the voices of those during a voting period, during an election, closing the door on American democracy thereafter — this is where the power of the nation resides, in the people, in the rule of law.”

“To subvert both openly and needlessly, even as Americans cast their vote,” he continued, “would be an irreversible step toward the brink, and betrayal of the single quality of America is born and built on: the people decide.”

Biden said the Senate “must not act” on the nomination until the election has concluded, and then whoever wins the election can pick the next Supreme Court justice.

He implored senators again to “step back from the brink” and see that “just because you have the power to do something doesn’t absolve you of your responsibility to do right by the American people.”

