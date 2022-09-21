Bill Barr Accuses Letitia James of ‘Political Hit Job’ For Targeting Trump’s Children: ‘Gross Overreach’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of “gross overreach” in her civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his real estate business, and his adult children.

Barr joined Fox News’s John Roberts and Sandra Smith on Wednesday to react to James charging the Trumps for massive financial fraud after years of investigating the Trump Organization’s business activities.

The suit seeks to bar Trump and his co-defendants from doing business in the state of New York for years, and it was to that point Barr determined “It’s hard for me not to conclude it’s a political hit job.”

“This is a woman who campaigned for office promising she was going to go after Trump, which I think is a tremendous abuse of office,” Barr said. “What ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this.”

Barr was referring to the fact that James’ lawsuit names Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump as co-defendants who were allegedly involved in their father’s fraudulent activities. While Barr admitted the business role of Trump’s adult children, he defended the former president by arguing “this was his personal financial statement, it was prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it. The children aren’t going to know the details of that, nor are they expected — in the real world — to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently.”

“So this to me looks like gross overreach,” Barr summarized, “which I think is going to end up backfiring on them. I think it will make people sympathetic for Trump, that this is another example of people piling on because of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the strong desire to punish him.”

Smith hopped in to note the specific charges James leveled against trump, and she asked Barr where he thinks the lawsuit will end up going.

“I don’t think it’s going to go any further,” Barr predicted, noting that real estate is a subjective business, and James decided on a civil case against Trump rather than a criminal case.

Watch above via Fox News.

