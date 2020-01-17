Bill Maher Asks Andrew Yang: What’s Your Plan If You Win and Trump Refuses to Concede?

Bill Maher tonight spoke with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang and posed him a question he said he wants to ask all Democrats this year: what’s his game plan if President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election?

Maher has expressed over the past year that he doesn’t think Trump would leave office quietly if he loses. Trump has taken a few veiled shots at him over those comments.

Maher spoke with Yang about him potentially winning the election and then dealing with a President Trump who won’t concede the election or leave the White House.

“You don’t really think Donald Trump is going to concede to you, do you?” he asked. “What’s the plan? This is my question for Democrats all this year. What is the plan for when he says ‘It’s rigged, we found irregularities, I’m hearing… I’m suspending everything’?”

“I genuinely think that he’d make a lot of noise but he would leave,” Yang said.

He argued that to stay “you literally need the military on your side” and if the election is a free and fair one they won’t “circle the White House.”

