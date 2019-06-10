Bill Maher, appearing on CNN, criticized the left wing of the Democratic Party by attacking political correctness as a “cancer on progressivism.”

Maher was appearing with Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time Monday night, who spoke at length with Maher about his thoughts on current political events.

Cuomo noted that he received criticism for asking tough questions of Democratic politicians.

“Welcome to my world because I’m one of the few people out there also that has no team. Even though I think I have a team,” Maher said, referring to how he votes Democratic.

“I go after them because they need going after,” Maher said. “They don’t help themselves a lot. I think this far left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism.”

“When you talk to Trump supporters, they’re not blind to his flaws but they always say he’s not politically correct. I don’t think you can overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness and hate it. There were two studies about this recently … The vast majority of liberals in this country hate it. They think political correctness has gone way too far. No one likes to be living on egg shells.”

Cuomo asked if Maher had faith in the media to cover the 2020 election.

He said he didn’t, saying he thought the news would chase sensationalism.

“The news division didn’t have to make a profit,” Maher said. “And then that changed and then you have to report to the board like everybody else and show your earnings and they’re going to be looking for eye balls and it’s getting people to click and getting people to watch.”

Watch above, via CNN

