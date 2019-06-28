comScore

Bill Maher Lists 10 Dem Candidates Who Should Leave the Race Now

By Josh FeldmanJun 28th, 2019, 10:37 pm

Bill Maher opened his panel discussion tonight by listing ten Democrats who he thinks need to “get the fuck out” of the race.

Maher (and pretty much everyone else) thinks there’s too many candidates, and he said half of the candidates who appeared on the stage this week need to go. He told Tulsi Gabbard, one of those 20 candidates and his first guest tonight, the same thing about the large number of candidates, but she avoided his list.

Maher said these 10 Democrats need to go:

  • John Hickenlooper
  • Michael Bennet
  • John Delaney
  • Tim Ryan
  • Kirsten Gillibrand (featuring a dig about her push for Al Franken to resign)
  • Eric Swalwell (who he said came across as too young)
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Andrew Yang
  • Beto O’Rourke
  • Bill de Blasio

