Bill Maher opened his panel discussion tonight by listing ten Democrats who he thinks need to “get the fuck out” of the race.

Maher (and pretty much everyone else) thinks there’s too many candidates, and he said half of the candidates who appeared on the stage this week need to go. He told Tulsi Gabbard, one of those 20 candidates and his first guest tonight, the same thing about the large number of candidates, but she avoided his list.

Maher said these 10 Democrats need to go:

John Hickenlooper

Michael Bennet

John Delaney

Tim Ryan

Kirsten Gillibrand (featuring a dig about her push for Al Franken to resign)

Eric Swalwell (who he said came across as too young)

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Beto O’Rourke

Bill de Blasio

We will add video of the segment when available.

