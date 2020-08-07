Bill Maher questioned whether the presence of Bill and Hillary Clinton during the campaign would be a good idea.

Maher mentioned to Paul Begala, “And I know in your book you say you got 2016 wrong because you forgot Bill Clinton’s first rule of politics, which is make it about them.”

He went on to ask about the Clintons in general, saying “what do we do with the Clintons” always comes up during the elections.

“Now, Bill Clinton — people are saying that there are witnesses who saw him on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island. Obviously it’s denied,” Maher said. When Begala visibly reacted, Maher remarked, “You shake your head like that. ‘Oh, that’s impossible. Bill Clinton, a horny on sex island? Ridiculous…’ Look, it’s possible.”

Maher went on to say that both Clintons have negatives and asked again what Democrats should do.

Meghan Daum said, “Why are we not allowed to have any problematic people from our past? I mean, the Republicans have their share of incredibly unsavory figures, and a lot of them are still in office.”

Maher emphasized he thinks they’re “huge distractions.”

Begala argued they’re “pretty talented politicians” and said Bill Clinton in particular “has credibility on the economy, which is the one issue holding Trump up right now”

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]