MS NOW Host Cracks Up at ‘One of the Absolute Funniest Things Trump Has Ever Said’

MS NOW host Chris Hayes laughed as he gave “begrudging credit where due” to President Donald Trump for “one of the funniest things he’s ever said.”

The president attacked Pope Leo XIV right before his infamous now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus, and has continued to assail the Pontiff over what he claims is “weakness” on several issues, including crime.

On Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, the host opened the show by recapping Trump’s recent attempt to refute the Broadway show “Your Arm’s Too Short to Box with God,” finding particular humor in one of his attacks on the Pope:

MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Eventually the outrage reached the level where Trump was actually forced to back down. He yanked the post, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the off-ramp he chose was lying.

REPORTER: Mr. President, did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, it wasn’t a picture. It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support.

And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I had just heard about it, and I said, how did they come up that? It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better. And I do make people better, I make people a lot better.

MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Yeah, I mean, obviously he heals the sick by laying hands on them with a magic beam emanating from his palm.

It’s a photo again, depicting Trump in a white robe, healing the sick with a glowing touch. You can decide for yourself what it looks like. Is that a Red Cross doctor?

But that’s how the President of the United States spent the third of his week. Of course, there’s a larger context here that’s pretty important.

Because Trump’s post comes amid a series of bizarre, self-pitying attacks against Pope Leo, the first American pontiff.

Over the weekend, Trump on a social media tirade against the Holy Father, writing, quote, (LAUGHING) “Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy.”.

And I have to say, begrudging credit where due, calling the Pope weak on crime is one of the absolute funniest things he’s ever said. (LAUGHS) I’ve been chuckling about it to myself for two days, just banging around my head. The pope is weak on crime.

But Trump also took credit for Pope Leo’s entire papacy, writing, quote, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”.

This one-sided feud stems from the fact that Pope Leo has been very critical of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Iran, a war of choice which has killed thousands, including hundreds of schoolchildren. It’s left more than a million displaced throughout the region.

And that position, opposition to this war, of course, is entirely consistent with Catholic doctrine and, I would note, not unique to this particular pope.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, was very outspoken in opposition to the war on Gaza. The pope, John Paul II, lobbied against the Iraq War back in 2003, but Donald Trump has decided that Pope Leo’s prayers for peace are a personal attack on him.