Bill O’Reilly Reveals He Didn’t Want to Name His New Podcast After Infamous ‘We’ll Do it Live’ Viral Moment: ‘I’ve Banished It From My Mind’

Bill O’Reilly revealed on Tuesday that he didn’t want to name his new podcast We’ll Do It LIVE! after his infamous and forever viral on-set outburst, but his team “forced” him to.

The weekly interview show launched in March and is produced by Red Seat Ventures, a studio acquired by Fox Corporation last year. The debut episode featured a sit-down with comedian Rob Schneider, and recent guests include Howie Mandel and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The podcast’s title references a moment from O’Reilly’s tenure on Inside Edition in the 1990s, which shows him growing increasingly frustrated with the lines on a teleprompter before screaming: “We’ll do it live!”

The tape was posted online and quickly became an iconic moment.

Speaking with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on Tuesday for his SiriusXM show, O’Reilly, however, gave the playful impression he was less than happy about the podcast’s name.

Introducing his guest, Abrams began: “Bill O’Reilly joins us right now. The man is the host of the No Spin News. He’s hosted a new podcast called We’ll Do It LIVE! after an amazing moment that happened in the early 1990s, where Bill O’Reilly was on video. But that’s a good name. You’re owning that now, right? The ‘We’ll do it live’ moment?”

“I’m not,” O’Reilly replied. “My staff is. They forced me to name it that way. I’ve banished it from my mind forever.”

Impersonating the notorious line, Abrams pressed: “So you’re not thrilled with the fact that they’re calling it, ‘We’ll do it LIVE!’”

“I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me,” he said, before revealing the story behind how the outtake from the early 1990s was finally released on YouTube in 2008: “Some miscreant took the tape – this was off TV, we were waiting to tape and they couldn’t get it together – and sold it for a good amount of money to one of the tabloids. And then it got into the social media. So that’s the story about that.”

“There’s always villains lurking,” he quipped.

Laughing at O’Reilly’s deadpan response, Abrams told viewers: “Well, you can, if you want to, go watch that moment. You can watch it. And I wouldn’t have talked about it apart from the fact that that’s what your new podcast is called.”

Watch above via SiriusXM.

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