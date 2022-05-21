‘Republicans Are Talking Like Nazis’: Bill Maher Torches GOP Claims About Drugs and Pedophiles

Bill Maher accused high-profile Republicans of “talking like Nazis” on Friday’s edition of Real Time.

Last week, J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, suggested President Joe Biden is purposely “opening up” the southern border to allow more fentanyl into the country so it’s transported to parts of the country to “punish the people who didn’t vote for him.”

Additionally, the chair of the House Republican conference, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), lumped the Biden administration and House Democrats in with “pedo grifters” in a tweet.

Stefanik’s office told Mediaite last week that “pedo grifters refers to the anti-Trump political action committee, the Lincoln Project, whose cofounder has been accused of sending unsolicited sexually explicit messages to teenage men. He is no longer with the organization.

Maher seized upon the comments from Vance and Stefanik, likening them to Nazi rhetoric:

You mentioned J.D. Vance. He says, “If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters, how better to target them and their kids than with deadly fentanyl? … It does look intentional.” So he’s saying the Democrats are intentionally poisoning people with fentanyl. Elise Stefanik, she’s number three Republican, former normal person. She had a statement on Twitter that started, ‘The White House, House Dems, and usual pedo grifters.’ Pedo. So, it’s like routine to call the Dem–I’m sorry but the Republicans are talking like Nazis. I know we’re not supposed to make the Nazi comparison, but when you’re pedophiles and when you’re scum, when you’re the enemies of America, when people are trying to replace you, this is Nazi kind of talk.

Asked for his thoughts, guest Adam Carolla responded by saying he’d like “to shake us like an Etch A Sketch and just start new.”

