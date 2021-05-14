Despite having been vaccinated, HBO Real Time host Bill Maher has tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, will not be able for his scheduled broadcast on Friday night.

In a statement (via Variety), HBO said Maher’s positive was obtained during standard weekly testing of his show’s staff, and that his is the only case detected at this time.

“Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for Covid. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine,” the network said. said. ”Real Time production has taken every precaution following Covid CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Maher confirmed the news via Twitter. He announced that Friday’s missed show will be his first in 28 years — dating back to his tenure on ABC as the host of Politically Incorrect.

“Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!” Maher wrote. “Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”

According to the CDC, as of April 26, there had been 9,245 cases of Covid among 95 million fully vaccinated Americans — or, roughly one in 1,000. Public health experts say they expect these positives, referred to as breakthrough cases, given that the vaccines are not 100 percent effective. The New York Yankees are currently navigating an outbreak among fully vaccinated personnel — with star player Gleyber Torres among eight Yankees including coaches and support staff who have tested positive.

