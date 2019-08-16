Bill Nye, “Science Guy” and climate change activist, offered up a stark warning about the Trump White House’s climate change denialism on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, saying: “The current administration is taking extraordinary steps in the wrong direction.”

Making his debut appearance on Melber’s show, Nye spoke about the need for addressing climate change just one day after NOAA announced that July 2019 was the hottest month on record for the planet.

“Have we hit a breaking point?” Melber asked.

“No, but we will soon,” Nye replied. “That’s the claim or the conclusion of the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the ICC report. We have a chance to do this right, to save the world for humans. The Earth’s going to be here no matter what we do. We want to save it for us, for us humans. And so the current administration is taking extraordinary steps in the wrong direction.”

According to a recent New York Times policy analysis, the Trump administration has undertaken a broad-based campaign to undermine or attack climate change science, from pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords to rolling back environmental regulations to blacking out evidence of climate science to even barring mentions of the term “global warming” by government officials and websites.

Pointing to a number of statements by President Donald Trump — among them, calling climate change a “money-making hoax” — Melber asked: “Does his type of bluster make it harder for scientists to get their jobs and their work to matter?”

“Of course,” Nye said “His bluster is very troubling. And it makes it harder for everybody. Instead of being the world leader technologically in addressing climate change, the United States has become a pariah. People, my colleagues on other continents, are very concerned about the United States’ lack of initiative.”

Nye then turned to a seminal battleground in the fight against climate change, Greenland, which Trump has recently floated a baseless idea of buying.

“I’ve been to Greenland,” Nye explained. “It really is amazing when you go to the glaciers and watch them melt, when you go to the middle of the ice sheet, the east Greenland ice core research project, there’s nothing but ice, and so we pull up ice cores of ancient water, ancient ice that contains bubbles of ancient atmosphere and the world’s never gotten this warm this fast. That’s the key, everybody. It’s the speed at which things are getting warmer.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

