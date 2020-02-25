Tonight’s Democratic debate — the last before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday — started off with a tête-à-tête between Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

When Sanders was asked about how he could successfully appeal to voters’ economic concerns, he started off by saying, “The economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires.”

When Sanders was done, Bloomberg immediately unloaded:

“I think that Donald trump thinks it would be better if he’s president, I do not think so. Vladimir Putin thinks Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that is why Russia is helping you get elected so you’ll lose to him.”

Sanders fired back by remarking, “I’m not a good friend of President Xi of China” (presumably referring to comments Bloomberg made about China and Xi last year).

The Vermont senator ended with a message to Putin saying: “If I’m president of the United States, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

