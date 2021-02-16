CNN’s Brooke Baldwin announced on air Tuesday that she is leaving the network in April.

Baldwin, who joined CNN in 2008, made the announcement at the top of the 3 p.m. hour, reflecting on her years of work at CNN and the support she received when she was sick with Covid last year. This past October, she told viewers she would be off the air until after the election, and was back on the air in November.

“I am so grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover and so grateful to my show team, you know who you are,” Baldwin said on Tuesday. “To Jeff Zucker, to my very large CNN family, and to you. To you. The next chapter of life will be focused on what I love the most about my work, amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use.”

She told viewers there’s “more I need to do outside of this place, outside of the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home now for 13 years.”

“Yep, we are still in a pandemic,” Baldwin said, “and no, I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into. And yes, yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable. But what is it Brené Brown says? Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change. And I am so excited about what is to come.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

