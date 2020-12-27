Police have blocked off a section of Highway 231S in Lebanon, TN, about 25 miles east of Nashville, after a box truck was discovered playing audio similar to the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

CNN showed video of a robot inspecting the outside of the white truck, and vehicles from local police, FBI, and ATF agents that responded to the scene. According to their report, someone noticed the truck and audio that is apparently similar to the RV, which played music and a message warning people to evacuate because a bomb was going to explode shortly.

Authorities had not yet said if there was an explosive device in the truck. A CNN reporter on the scene did confirm that area residents had been evacuated.

UPDATE 4:25 pm: After the robot inspected the box truck, bomb technicians approached wearing bomb suits to conduct a closer inspection. Local news helicopters were able to capture video footage of the back of the truck opened with a bomb technician inside.

UPDATE 4:50 pm: CNN is reporting that no explosives were found in the box truck. It is being towed to a secure location and a driver connected to the truck has been detained.

Watch the video clips above, via CNN.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

