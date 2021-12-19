[jwvideo id=nEUqIzK0}

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, unquestionably now the face of the network’s news operation in the wake of Chris Wallace’s exit, is defending Fox News against heavy criticism.

Appearing on MediaBuzz Sunday, Baier blasted calls from CNN’s Don Lemon and others for Fox News to no longer be called on during the White House press briefing.

“It’s just silly,” Baier said — when asked by MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz about Lemon’s comments. “It’s just … efforts to get clicks or eyeballs.”

The network has been hit hard by critics over the past week, following not only the departure of Wallace — a prominent figure in the network’s journalistic endeavors — but also the revelation that three Fox News hosts frantically texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6. Baier argued that the network’s critics fail to draw a distinction between programs such as his Special Report, and the bombastic opinion programming that dominates much of the rest of the lineup, including all of primetime.

“I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”

Baier added that he believes his program, and the network at large, is one of a dwindling few which provide “fair coverage.”

“I think, in this environment, there are people hungry for fair coverage,” Baier said. “It’s really starting to disappear. And there are only a few places that you can get it. And Fox — in Special Report, and other programs — is one of them.”

