Fox News anchor Bret Baier warned that Dr. Rick Bright’s testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health could be “politically damaging” for President Donald Trump, noting the doctor “is not discredited easily.”

Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is testifying over the whistleblower complaint he filed against the Trump administration after being pushed out of his job for objecting to their coronavirus response.

“This is significant testimony today. Obviously he has a long history in the job that he was in,” Baier told Fox’s Harris Faulkner on Outnumbered Thursday afternoon. “The president calls him a disgruntled employee but whether he is that or not, he does have a lot of experience.”

“And he’s telling the story about not being prepared for this pandemic. This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he is talking about getting a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country,” he added.

Baier then noted that Bright’s complaint was detailed enough to be considered legitimate, adding that Democrats will view this as a failure of the Trump administration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Faulkner pushed back a bit, adding that there seemed to be partisan “grandstanding” at the beginning of Bright’s testimony. Baier agreed that this did not help Bright’s case, noting that he was represented by the same lawyer who represented Christine Blasey Ford.

“Where he was in the job, he would be able to tell you what was happening behind the scenes,” Baier added. “So, unless there is some other counterpoint to what he’s saying, there’s substance to his testimony.”

