comScore

Bret Stephens Gets Pilloried After Damage Control Appearance on MSNBC: ‘What a F*cking Baby’

By Joe DePaoloAug 27th, 2019, 10:56 am

Hours after coming under heavy criticism for snitching on a college professor who likened him to a bedbug, New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens tried to do some damage control on MSNBC. But his hit appears to have had the opposite effect.

During his appearance on MSNBC Live Tuesday morning, Stephens defended cc’ing the provost of George Washington University on an email to Dave Karpf — the assistant professor who likened him to a bedbug.

“All I would say is that using dehumanizing rhetoric like bedbugs or, you know, analogizing people to insects, is always wrong,” Stephens said. “There’s a bad history of being analogized to insects that goes back to a lot of totalitarian regimes in the past.”

If Stephens — who deactivated his Twitter account earlier in the day — thought he’d weathered the worst of the social media blowback, he thought wrong. Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the columnist’s MSNBC appearance:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: