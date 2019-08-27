President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is working “very hard” to fight the Amazon fires, despite the fact that reports broke this morning that Bolsonaro refused $20 million in aid from the G-7 alliance.

“I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil,” tweeted Trump. “He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!”

French President Emmanuel Macron had said that funding was available immediately and could be spent on more fire-fighting planes to fight record fires ablaze in the Amazon rainforest. Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, said “we appreciate [the offer], but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe.”

“Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron,” Lorenzoni continued.

[Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]

