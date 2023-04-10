Brian Kilmeade Admits Biden’s TikTok Influencer Plan Is ‘Great’ Trump-Like Strategy But Proves He’s ‘Ambivalent’ About Security Threat

Brian Kilmeade blasted President Joe Biden over a report he will be relying more heavily on social media influencers from platforms like TikTok to get out his message. Kilmeade also admitted it’s a “great strategy” and one Donald Trump already proved works.

Appearing on Outnumbered on Monday, the Fox News host accused Biden of being “ambivalent” to the recent debates on Congress about security issues with the China-owned TikTok. There have been bipartisan calls to ban the app, but an Axios report suggested Biden’s team is gearing up to rely on hundreds of social media influencers to help the 80-year-old president appeal more to young people.

“On this I have no problem. It’s a great strategy to go for influencers. Remember what President Trump did with Facebook and Instagram. He was great. He was brilliant at it. Twitter! Nobody better. And Hillary [Clinton] ignored it. But [with] TikTok, it shows he does not get the security issue with this. It also shows he’s ambivalent to it, which is nuts. Does he even knows what’s going on with the big debate in Congress?” Kilmeade fumed.

Kayleigh McEnany called Biden a hypocrite too, noting he signed a ban for TikTok from government devices amid security debates.

“You can’t have it both ways,” she said.

Lisa Boothe argued the president’s reliance on TikTok is proof the app is unlikely to be banned.

“This is why they’re not going to do anything on TikTok. They need TikTok as an influence machine,” she said.

Emily Compagno honed in on a bit of the Axios report where TikTok influencer Harry Sisson claimed he asked the White House about getting a separate room for influencers and according to the 20-year-old student, officials were “very responsive to it.” Influencers would only “amplify” White House talking points, Campagno argued.

“There’s no thought. Rather than having to defend their policies or actually why explain why they’re saying in the headlines that they do, all they have to do is say it and then it’ll be amplified to those young people,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

