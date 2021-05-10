Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade seemed to suggest that the United States should take vengeful action against Russia after the cyberattack that caused the Colonial Pipeline to shut down.

On Monday, Fox & Friends covered the news on the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. The segment touched on the White House’s response to the attack, plus the suspicions that DarkSide, a Russian organization of cybercriminals, was behind it.

It isn’t clear yet whether DarkSide perpetrated the attack at the behest of Vladimir Putin, but Kilmeade commented “there’s nothing that happens there that Vladimir Putin doesn’t give a thumbs up to.” After listing several of the Russian government’s transgressions on the world stage, Kilmeade added “the only thing the Russians would understand is strength,” and he went on by saying what exactly that means.

If you have the same cyber technology that they do, I believe it’s better. A lot better. We have to blink their lights. That’s the only thing they understand. We’re pretending we are living in a civilized world. Next thing it’s gonna be the Hoover Dam. Do you think this is where the pipeline stops? This is where it starts. We have to send a strong message back. Throwing out a few diplomats doesn’t work.

Watch above, via Fox News.

