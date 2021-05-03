Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade blasted White House adviser Anita Dunn over her tentative comments on when schools will reopen.

In an interview Dunn gave on Sunday to CNN’s Jake Tapper, she defended President Joe Biden for saying schools will “probably” reopen full-time in September, assuming the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues. She said that Biden used the word “probably” not “absolutely” because “we’ve all seen this since, unfortunately, January of 2020. It’s an unpredictable virus. And it is a virus that, you know, it mutates. So we can’t look in a crystal ball and say what September looks like.”

Kilmeade was far from impressed on Monday, bashing Dunn’s comments and Tapper’s handling of the interview Monday on Fox & Friends.

Is that unbelievably insulting just to hear her go off like that and get away with that? Unbelievable what we are seeing now when it comes to opening up schools. Are you kidding me!? You can’t commit until September? Not aspirational. If you want people to get vaccines, if you actually want middle schoolers to get vaccines — which I think the ultimate goal is — you don’t go on national television and say the President of the United States will probably go back to school and which we all know the key in that is even if he says go back to school you have to have a follow-up question: How many days? How many hours? Are we talking about all grades? And will teachers be there when you get there? Unbelievable that she said that and got away with that.

Steve Doocy acknowledged Dunn’s point about the coronavirus’s unpredictability, though Kilmeade continued to harp over Dunn saying school reopening will “probably” happen in the fall. The panel also went on by snarking at the “outrageous” conversations between teachers’ unions and the CDC on when schools should fully reopen.

“Take a leadership book and turn it upside counsel. That’s the Joe Biden manual.” Kilmeade said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

