Brian Kilmeade Interview With GOP Rep. Whose Phone FBI Seized Ends With Host Asking Four Times in Vain, ‘Did You Get Your Phone Back?’

A Fox News interview between Brian Kilmeade and Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) was disrupted Wednesday, thanks to apparent technical difficulties.

During an otherwise routine spot regarding the FBI’s seizure of Perry’s phone on Tuesday, Kilmeade asked the Pennsylvania Republican in vain, multiple times, about the fate of his phone.

Perry divulged during the interview his personal phone, and not his work phone, was confiscated by multiple FBI agents. The phone seizure happened a day after former President Donald Trump’s home in south Florida was raided by the bureau.

Perry blamed a Justice Department “run amok” for both incidents.

“Yesterday, it was my cell phone, tomorrow it is going to be average, hardworking Americans who are trying to make it through their day,” Perry said.

The congressman then theorized the raid on Trump’s home was to stop him from running in 2024.

“They know he’s coming back and likely to beat their candidate Joe Biden, or any other candidate–” Perry said, before he was cut off by Kilmeade, whose next four questions were asked in vain.

The transcript reads as follows:

KILMEADE: Did you get your phone… KILMEADE: Did you get your phone back? KILMEADE: Did you get your phone back? KILMEADE: Congressman, did you get your phone back?

Perry was visible to Fox’s viewers, but apparently could not hear Kilmeade, who ended his inquisition about the fate of the phone after a reasonable four attempts.

The Fox News host ended what had become a one-sided conversation, but enjoyed a snicker.

“I guess we might have lost him,” Kilmeade said. “Congressman Scott Perry, thanks.”

