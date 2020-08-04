Fox & Friends decided to throw all subtlety out the window in promoting the idea that Joe Biden is not a moderate Democrat, but a harbinger for American socialism and communism.

As Tuesday’s show got started, Brian Kilmeade used a great level of snark in announcing the former vice president’s latest 2020 endorsement, and Pete Hegseth joyfully played along.

Joe Biden got a very important endorsement! If we had a drummer, unfortunately he or she called in sick. I’m not sure it was male or female. This just in, please hold on to something study, giving the endorsement for the American Revolutionist Communist Party they have chosen Joe Biden, ladies and gentlemen! He has he got the communist vote!

As Kilmeade delved into the party’s statement, he sarcastically called it “emotional” and “overwhelming” as he read that the party has no real affection for Biden beyond the possibility that he may defeat President Donald Trump.

“Biden is not ‘better’ than Trump, in any meaningful way — except that he is not Trump and is not part of the move to consolidate and enforce fascist rule, with everything that means,” the party’s statement reads. “The struggle against this fascist regime needs to include voting against Trump by voting for Biden … and being prepared to carry forward this mass mobilization if Trump loses the election but refuses to leave.”

As Biden endeavored to consolidate Democratic progressives with his more moderate agenda, the president and his allies have claimed that the ex-veep will merely serve as a conduit for socialism if he wins in November. Kilmeade seemed to run with that notion as he remarked that “a lot of people are fearful that he is going to be tilting heavily socialist.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

