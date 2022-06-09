British Citizens Sentenced to Death By Russia After TV Screaming Match About Whether to Shoot, Hang, or Ransom Them

Russian state media propagandists televised a disturbing conversation about how two British citizens ought to be put to death for fighting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were captured and put on trial by pro-Russian forces in the separatist, Russian-controlled territory known as the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim was put on trial alongside Aslin and Pinner as Russian media outlets accused the 3 of being mercenary fighters who were training “to carry out terrorist activities.”

The BBC notes that the DPR’s supreme court has no international recognition, and as Aslin and Pinner were sentenced to death, the British government released a statement blasting the ruling as a “sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.” The sentencing was a recurring topic on Russian state TV, and known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov conducted a panel on whether Aslin and Pinner will be shot to death or executed by hanging.

In a clip obtained and translated by The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis, Soloyvov can be seen urging that Aslin and Pinner be shot, while several of his colleagues suggested hanging as more appropriate for “mercenaries.”

“So will they shoot them or hang them?” Solovyov asked. “Shoot them or hang them?”

The conversation went on with Solovyov suggesting Aslin and Pinner be quartered, but a panelist of his suggested that the two could be held as ransom in order to coerce the United Kingdom into unfreezing Russia’s foreign assets.

Watch above.

