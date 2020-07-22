CNN’s Brooke Baldwin was stunned by President Donald Trump’s comments Tuesday reacting to the Ghislaine Maxwell case by saying he wishes her well.

Baldwin reminded viewers that Maxwell is currently facing serious charges of “recruiting, grooming, and sexually abusing young girls as part of a years long criminal enterprise” with Jeffrey Epstein.

She said the president left some important women off his list of people who he should be giving well-wishes to:

“How about wishing well alleged victim Annie Farmer who said ‘the danger Maxwell poses must be taken seriously’? How about wishing well anonymous Jane Doe who said ‘Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did.’ How about wishing well Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that Epstein kept her as a teenage sex slave and that he was able to keep her with the assistance of Ghislaine Maxwell? How about wishing well the women whose younger years were allegedly stolen, whose lives are forever scarred, whose futures they hope will see justice?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

