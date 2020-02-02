Last summer, Pete Buttigieg said on CNN, when asked if it’s a racist act to vote for President Donald Trump, “At best, it means looking the other way on racism.”

Jake Tapper revisited that question to Buttigieg this morning, bringing up how Buttigieg has been getting hit by Republicans over those comments and similar ones he’s made more recently.

“That’s almost 63 million American who you are painting with a pretty broad bush. Do you regret saying that at all?” Tapper asked.

Buttigieg said he stands by it:

“No, I’m very concerned about the racial division that this president has fostered, and I’m meeting a lot of voters who are no longer willing to look the other way on that, looking for a new political home, and I think it’s one of the reasons that we have seen so many people, in addition to the die-hard Democrats who are coming to our events, we’re seeing independents and a remarkable number of people who tell me that they are those future former Republicans that I like to talk about in our campaign. And it’s not that I am pretending to be more conservative than I am, but that if we don’t agree on everything, we can at least agree on turning the page and moving past what this president has done to the country.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

