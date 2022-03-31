Caitlyn Jenner Joining Fox News as a Contributor

Fox News announced that they have signed Caitlyn Jenner on as a contributing commentator on the network. Jenner will join Sean Hannity Thursday night to make her first Fox appearance in her new role.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed the hiring in a network announcement obtained by Mediaite, which says “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.” The memo also included a statement from Jenner, who said “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Jenner has made repeated appearances on Fox over the years to talk about her conservative political views and her attempt to run for governor of California. In her most recent Fox interviews, she has been voicing her opposition to transgender women being allowed to compete against biological females in athletic events.

