‘Can Someone Go to Jail?!’ Jesse Watters Explodes into a Supernova of Screaming, Yells ‘Go to Break!’

Jesse Watters had himself a segment on Thursday’s edition of The Five, where the co-host railed against the lack of arrests of “corrupt” Democratic officeholders and bureaucrats.

The table was discussing the first hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans on the panel are aiming to prove the federal government has been targeting conservatives.

Watters pointed to testimony from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), saying he received FBI “whistleblower disclosures” claiming to have “voluminous evidence with the respect to potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden. Grassley said the documents state Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business dealings and “may have been involved in some of them.”

“And no one’s even talking about it!” Watters said. “You wanna know why? Because everybody already knows that! Everybody already knows all of this stuff! So, what is the endgame here?”

To be clear, no evidence has been publicly presented showing Joe Biden benefitted from his son’s business deals.

“We get screwed, then we have a hearing,” Watters continued, referring to conservatives. “Nothing happens. We get screwed again. We have a hearing. Nothing happens.”

He then referenced FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by President Donald Trump after he fired James Comey. The termination stemmed from the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump colluded with the Russian government to get elected in 2016. Afterward, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed a special counsel to oversee the probe.

“Trump gets elected,” he said. “What’s he gonna, go in there and fire Chris Wray? Last time anybody did that, he got impeached for it, he got a special counsel down his throat.”

Trump was impeached twice, but in neither instance was it for terminating Comey. Rather, Trump was impeached for withholding aid from Ukraine to get authorities there to investigate the Bidens. Later, he was impeached for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

“So, we have an FBI dictatorship here. You either fire him and die or you can’t touch him and you still die,” he said of Wray, who was handpicked by Trump.

“I’m sick of these hearings,” he said. Make me feel better, guys. Tell me this is going somewhere. Can I throw someone in prison? Can someone go to jail, Can someone get fined?”

Jeanine Pirro lamented the alleged loss of “an objective Department of Justice.

“We don’t have it!” Watters exclaimed. “They’re under investigation, we don’t have an objective anything anymore!

Jessica Tarlov noted the of the much-anticipated investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, which conservatives hoped would prove the origins of the Trump-Russia probe were corrupt.

“Just very quickly,” she began. You guys got the Durham investigation, which was supposed to blow the lid off–”

“Exactly!” Watters shouted.

“–and it ended up with nothing because there is nothing.”

“Stop!” Watters yelled. “You guys admitted you planted the [Steele] dossier!”

“What?!” Tarlov replied.

“You admitted you framed him as a traitor and you want to investigate our investigation? We’re investigating the investigators!”

Tarlov tried to get a word in but Watters again screamed, “We’re investigating the investigators!”

That led to this exchange:

TARLOV: We don’t live in the same world. It’s just crazy. WATTERS: Exactly, your world’s fake. TARLOV: My world is winning. WATTERS: We’re following the facts! TARLOV: We are winning. WATTERS: You guys are corrupt. You robbed my vote! GREG GUTFELD: This is the best. TARLOV: You voted in New York! WATTERS: What are you talking about?! Go to break! Judge, tell ’em to go to break!

“Where am I?” said Gutfeld, who’d been laughing throughout the exchange.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com