Carl Bernstein went off on Republicans for continuing to back Donald Trump in light of the explosive, newly-revealed comments General Mark Milley made about the former president.

Bernstein joined New Day on Thursday to discuss I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, the incoming new book from the Washington Post‘s Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. He was particularly asked for his thoughts about how Milley not only compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also began to formulate a backup plan in case Trump tried to launch a coup.

Bernstein began by commenting that the report, while “extraordinary,” merely confirmed, “what we already knew, that we had a crazy, delusional, authoritarian, dangerous, criminal president of the United States.”

We are now seeing that picture filled out, and our worst fears fulfilled through actual specific acts and words of the horror and terror that this deranged president of the united States visited upon our country, the Constitution, and our system of governance.

Bernstein stressed, however, that despite the weight of the implications, there was “nothing” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans didn’t already know about Trump.

His character, his authoritarianism, his recklessness, his homicidal negligence through the pandemic. All of this was known to our leaders, and the party of Trump and the party of McConnell and what we saw in the insurrection. These are all things that were embraced up until the last minute by McConnell and Republican leadership. And they continue to be embraced: Trumpism, in all its derangement, terror and horror.

As the conversation continued to address the full connotations of Milley’s remarks, Bernstein offered his disgust over the likelihood that they will be “dismissed immediately” by the Trump movement. As he mused on Milley directly tying neofascism to Trumpism, Bernstein asked “how did we get to a place where the leader of the American military compared the president of the United States to Hitlerian fascism?”

