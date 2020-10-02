Carl Bernstein bluntly warned on CNN that the U.S. is “in the midst of a national security crisis” following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive, hours after news broke that White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

As Don Lemon covered the breaking news, he said, “His own dereliction is partly to blame to this. He chose to go out to rallies and he chose to down play masks and not social distance and call it a hoax and so on and so forth.”

“But again, it’s possible the president has this, but he chose to handle this situation, this way,” Lemon continued. “People in the West Wing and the administration saying it’s frowned upon wear masks. Was this inevitable?”

Bernstein agreed that Trump’s “recklessness” contributed to this situation before saying there’s a bigger picture to consider:

“We are now in the midst of a national security crisis… We have to be concerned about adversaries, particularly Russia, taking advantage of this situation for its own purposes. We have to think about possible cyber-manipulation of the markets. We’ve talked about the markets, it’s obviously going to have huge effect. We don’t know the future of this election debate, which depends on the president’s health. We don’t know what his health is going to be. It’s going to totally upend the end of the election campaign. So every aspect of our national life, in terms of stability, is now affected in waves that we could never envisioned a day ago. And I think we need to start from that perspective.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

